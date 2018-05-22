John Murphy 12 Shield 1/4 Final
Dingle Bay Rovers defeated Camp Juniors 4-1
Also in the last four are Ballyhar B and Mastergeeha and either Ballyhar A or Killorglin C.
Kerry’s Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship Tie V Waterford To Be Played As Double...
Kerry's Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship tie against Waterford is to be played as a double header with the Men's Provincial semi-final. The Men host...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Hurling League Division 1 Causeway 3-9 Kilmoyley 2-8 Ballyduff 0-12 Crotta O'Neill's 0-11 Lixnaw 0-16 Ballyheigue 0-14 County Junior Football League Group 8 Duagh 1-14 Tarbert 0-5 East Region...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Ireland’s New Citizens – May 21st, 2018
Raymond Murray is the assistant principal in the Department of Justice on the first large scale citizenship ceremonies to be held outside of Dublin...
Tánaiste on Friday’s Referendum – May 21st, 2018
Tánaiste Simon Coveney spoke to Jerry about his position on Friday’s referendum. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/tanaiste.mp3
That Wedding in Windsor – May 21st, 2018
Mags Horgan Healy of Finesse Bridal Wear in Listowel and Anne Marie Drummey who lives in Windsor gave their verdict. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/wedding1.mp3