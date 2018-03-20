Denny Premier B
7-30 Tralee Celtic v Rattoo Rovers
Venue Mounthawk Park
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
In the finals of the CPC.IE Div 2&4 Ladies and Mens Doubles Championship: Div 2 Ladies-Killarney’s Maeve Twomey and Elaine Hudson (Moyvane) beat Helen Browne...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Clare joint manager Donal Maloney and former Dublin boss Anthony Daly are among those criticising the historic shoot out between Limerick and...
Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018
Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O'Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of...