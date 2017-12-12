Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny Premier B

Tralee Celtic 2-0 Killorglin Afc

Scorers-Fergal Moynihan and Sean Maloney

A delegate meeting of all KDL clubs has been fixed for Mounthawk Park, Tralee on Monday next December 18th at 8 o’clock.

The 1st round draw for the Greyhound Bar KO Cup will take place at this meeting and clubs are encouraged to enter this prestigious cup, which is the oldest cup competition in the KDL.

Also on the night the draw for the Dominos Pizza Over 35 Cup will be made.

All clubs are reminded that they must send two delegates to this meeting.

Meanwhile, the Denny Kerry District League in conjunction with the FAI are holding a Referees beginners course on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th January at Mounthawk Park Tralee.

Anybody interested in doing this course is asked to contact Honorary Secretary John O’Regan on 086-2656605 to book a place.

All clubs are asked to supply at least one candidate.

