Denny Division 1A
CG Killarney 0-1 QPR
Scorer: Mark Reen
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland's bidding team are refusing to give up on hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Irish hopes have been dashed with the news that...
County Under 21 Hurling Semi- Finals Draw
Acorn Life Under 21 Hurling Semi Finals draw: Causeway V St Brendans Crotta O'Neills V Abbeydorney/Ballyheigue Games to be fixed for this coming weekend.
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Citizen Information | October
Mary Corkery talks about how the changes in the recent budget will affect your entitlements and social welfare payment, what landlords have to provide...
Driving
Does the driving test prepare drivers properly for driving in the real world? Deirdre spoke to driving instructor Gordon Sheehy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Driving.mp3
Brandon fishing heritage
Catriona Ni Churrain and fisherman Mike Murphy spoke to Deirdre regarding capturing Brandon's rich fishing heritage. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Fishing.mp3