Tuesday Local GAA Results/Fixtures

RESULTS
Round 4 of the Keanes SuperValu Minor Hurling League Div 1B
Kilmoyley 2-8 Lixnaw 1-11
Round 1 of the North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 1
Listowel Emmets 5.09 v Beale 4.11
East Kerry Minor Football League, sponsored by Tatler Jack, Killarney
Divison 1
Kilgarvan/Tuosist 3-23 Scart/Cordal 3-5
Division 2
Firies 2-17 Beaufort 2-12
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under U14 football
Division 1.
Back game
Kerins O’Rahillys 3-08 Na Gaeil 1-04
Division 2.
Milltown/Castlemaine 4-13 An Ghaeltacht 3-09
Ardfert 5-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-05
Division 3.
Annascaul/Lispole 5-14 Castleisland Desmonds 4-10
Division 4.
Austin Stacks B defeated Kerins O’Rahillys B.
North Kerry U14 Football League, sponsored by McElligot Oil Asdee
Div 1 Final
Moyvane 4-14 Knock/Brosna/Duagh 1-6
Div 2 Final
St. Senan’s 2-7 Finuge 1-6
U14 East Region Leagues
Kilcummin 1-16 Glenflesk 5-07
Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4-04 Spa 4-19
Currow 2-12 Gneeveguilla 4-13
Beaufort 5-07 Rathmore 2-14
Under 12 Ladies Division 4 Plate-Final
Dingle 0-04 v Ballymac Gold 4-04
Fixtures
(first team at home unless stated)
U21 Football Championship
Dingle V Austin Stacks 19:00
Shannon Rangers V South Kerry District Board 19:00 in Ballylongford
St Brendan’s Board V Dr Crokes 19:00 in Blennerville
Feale Rangers V Gneeveguilla 19:00 in Moyvane
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V West Kerry Board 19:00
East Kerry V St.Kierans GAA Club 19:30 in Rathmore