Tuesday Local GAA Results And Fixtures

North Kerry Bord Na Óige in association with McElligott Oil Asdee U16 league division 2 semi-final
Beale 1-14 Moyvane/Tarbert 1-5
East Region U16 football league
Kenmare 3-11
Rathmore 6-14
Fossa 7-17
Cordal-Scartaglin 1-03
Glenflesk 9-11
Spa 4-09
Lee Strand U-12 County Football League
Div 2A
Ballyduff 5.13 Legion 2.03
Div 2B
Ballyduff 5.07 Legion 5.19
Div 10
Sneem Derrynane 1.06 St. Mary’s 1.12
Lee Strand U-12 County Football League Fixtures
Div 1A and 1B
Kilcummin A and B v Dr. Crokes A and B – 6pm
Ballymacelligott A and C v Austin Stacks A and C -7pm
Div 3A and 3B
Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v Moyvane A and B -7pm
North Kerry Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Ladies
Division 2 Shield-Final
Listowel Emmets v Na Gaeil – 6:30pm In Listowel