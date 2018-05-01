Tuesday Local GAA Results And Fixtures

By
radiokerrysport
-

North Kerry Bord Na Óige in association with McElligott Oil Asdee U16 league division 2 semi-final

Beale 1-14 Moyvane/Tarbert 1-5

East Region U16 football league

Kenmare 3-11

Rathmore 6-14

 

Fossa 7-17

Cordal-Scartaglin 1-03

 

Glenflesk 9-11

Spa 4-09

 

Lee Strand U-12 County Football League

Div 2A

Ballyduff 5.13 Legion 2.03

 

Div 2B

Ballyduff 5.07 Legion 5.19

 

Div 10

Sneem Derrynane 1.06 St. Mary’s 1.12

 

Lee Strand U-12 County Football League Fixtures

Div 1A and 1B

Kilcummin A and B v Dr. Crokes A and B – 6pm

Ballymacelligott A and C v Austin Stacks A and C -7pm

Div 3A and 3B

Kerins O’Rahillys A and B v Moyvane A and B -7pm

 

North Kerry Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Ladies

Division 2 Shield-Final

Listowel Emmets v Na Gaeil – 6:30pm In Listowel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR