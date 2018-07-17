Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Mary Jo Curran ‘B’

Laune Rangers 7-14

Fossa 1-07


 

Co. Minor Hurling League

Ballyheigue/Causeway  2 – 18   Abbeydorney  1 – 10

Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 12     Ballyduff  0 – 9

St. Brendan’s 4 – 24     Lixnaw 1 – 7

 

East Region Minor Football League sponsored by the Tatler Jack

Rathmore 4-23 – Fossa 2-8

 

North Kerry Bord Na Óige U14 Football League in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Division 1 Semi-Final

Moyvane 3-19 – Ballyduff 0-6

 

Division 2 Semi-Final

Finuge 5-15 – Tarbert 2-9

 

Round 5 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14s Football League.

Division 1.

Laune Rangers 5-16 Ballymacelligott 1-06

Kerins O’Rahillys  5-17 Austin Stacks 3-09

 

Division 2.

Castlegregory 5-04 Churchill 1-10

Ardfert 7-24 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-12

Milltown/Castlemaine  4-10 An Ghaeltacht 1-09

 

Division 3.

Ballyheigue 5-09 Annascaul/Lispole 1-12

 

Division 4.

Milltown/Castlemaine B  1-09 Laune Rangers B 4-09

St Pat’s, Blennerville 1-04 Austin Stacks B 1-08

Kerins O Rahilly’s B   5-14 Ballymacelligott B 2-12

 

U14 East Region Football League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Killarney Legion  2-20   Kilcummin  2-12

Glenflesk 3-09   Fossa  3-11

Rathmore  5-25   Currow  4-11

Beaufort  4-17   Kilgarvan-Tuosist  4-08

Gneeveguilla  3-05  Spa  4-13

 

TUESDAY FIXTURES

Mary Jo Curran ‘A’ competition

Dr Crokes v Southern Gaels 8pm Tuesday 17th in Lewis road

 

NORTH KERRY UNDER 14 ‘B’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

St. Brendan’s v Abbeydorney @ Ballyduff, 6.45pm

INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarter final

Kilmoyley v Lixnaw @ Kilmoyley, 7.30pm

 

