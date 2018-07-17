Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

Mary Jo Curran ‘B’
Laune Rangers 7-14
Fossa 1-07
Co. Minor Hurling League
Ballyheigue/Causeway 2 – 18 Abbeydorney 1 – 10
Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 12 Ballyduff 0 – 9
St. Brendan’s 4 – 24 Lixnaw 1 – 7
East Region Minor Football League sponsored by the Tatler Jack
Rathmore 4-23 – Fossa 2-8
North Kerry Bord Na Óige U14 Football League in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Division 1 Semi-Final
Moyvane 3-19 – Ballyduff 0-6
Division 2 Semi-Final
Finuge 5-15 – Tarbert 2-9
Round 5 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14s Football League.
Division 1.
Laune Rangers 5-16 Ballymacelligott 1-06
Kerins O’Rahillys 5-17 Austin Stacks 3-09
Division 2.
Castlegregory 5-04 Churchill 1-10
Ardfert 7-24 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-12
Milltown/Castlemaine 4-10 An Ghaeltacht 1-09
Division 3.
Ballyheigue 5-09 Annascaul/Lispole 1-12
Division 4.
Milltown/Castlemaine B 1-09 Laune Rangers B 4-09
St Pat’s, Blennerville 1-04 Austin Stacks B 1-08
Kerins O Rahilly’s B 5-14 Ballymacelligott B 2-12
U14 East Region Football League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
Killarney Legion 2-20 Kilcummin 2-12
Glenflesk 3-09 Fossa 3-11
Rathmore 5-25 Currow 4-11
Beaufort 4-17 Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4-08
Gneeveguilla 3-05 Spa 4-13
TUESDAY FIXTURES
Mary Jo Curran ‘A’ competition
Dr Crokes v Southern Gaels 8pm Tuesday 17th in Lewis road
NORTH KERRY UNDER 14 ‘B’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
St. Brendan’s v Abbeydorney @ Ballyduff, 6.45pm
INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Quarter final
Kilmoyley v Lixnaw @ Kilmoyley, 7.30pm