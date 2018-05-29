Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

FOOTBALL

In round 1 of the Junior Football League Group 1

Glenflesk beat Spa Killarney by 3 points with a scoreline of 2-8 to 11 points.





Meanwhile in Junior Football League Group 2

Kilcummin continued their winning start to the league with a 3-14 to 1-8 win over Kenmare Shamrocks in round 2.

The Rose Hotel U16 County League Div 4

Castlegregory 3-6 Dingle 0-3

The Rose Hotel U12 County League Div 6

Currow 0-6 Beaufort 3-8

HURLING

Lee Strand Co. Under 14 hurling league Division 1 semi-final

Ballyduff 0 – 7 Ballyheigue 0 – 4

Ballyduff now go on to play Lixnaw in the Final on Saturday next, 2 June.

TUESDAY EVENING FIXTURES

Junior league round 2

Cromane home to Beaufort

Miltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers

Glenbeigh/Glencar – bye

Both games throw-in at 7.30pm

U12 The Rose Hotel County League Div 1:

Ballymac v Rathmore , at Ballymac, 6:00 PM Round 4 ;

Southern Gaels v Milltown-Listry , at Southern Gaels, 6:00 PM Round 4

Inbhear Sceine Gaels v Austin Stacks , at Sneem-Kenmare, 6:00 PM Round 4

Cromane v Beaufort , at TBC, 6:00 PM Round 4