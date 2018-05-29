Tuesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

FOOTBALL
In round 1 of the Junior Football League Group 1
Glenflesk beat Spa Killarney by 3 points with a scoreline of 2-8 to 11 points.
Meanwhile in Junior Football League Group 2
Kilcummin continued their winning start to the league with a 3-14 to 1-8 win over Kenmare Shamrocks in round 2.
The Rose Hotel U16 County League Div 4
Castlegregory 3-6 Dingle 0-3
The Rose Hotel U12 County League Div 6
Currow 0-6 Beaufort 3-8
HURLING
Lee Strand Co. Under 14 hurling league Division 1 semi-final
Ballyduff 0 – 7 Ballyheigue 0 – 4
Ballyduff now go on to play Lixnaw in the Final on Saturday next, 2 June.
TUESDAY EVENING FIXTURES
Junior league round 2
Cromane home to Beaufort
Miltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers
Glenbeigh/Glencar – bye
Both games throw-in at 7.30pm
U12 The Rose Hotel County League Div 1:
Ballymac v Rathmore , at Ballymac, 6:00 PM Round 4 ;
Southern Gaels v Milltown-Listry , at Southern Gaels, 6:00 PM Round 4
Inbhear Sceine Gaels v Austin Stacks , at Sneem-Kenmare, 6:00 PM Round 4
Cromane v Beaufort , at TBC, 6:00 PM Round 4