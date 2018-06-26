Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling League
Div 1A
Crotta 2-18 Ballyheigue/Causeway 2-6
The Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Abbeydorney game did not go ahead

Div 1B
Lixnaw 5-12 Ballyduff 3-18 DRAW
Tralee Parnells 2-15 Kilmoyley 2-7


Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14 football competition
Div 1.
Ballymacelligott 5-11 Na Gaeil 1-13
Austin Stacks 2- 13 Laune Rangers 5-14


Div 2.
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-14 Castlegregory 2-04
An Ghaeltacht 5-16 Churchill 5-06
Milltown /Castlemaine 3-11 Ardfert 1-10

Div 3.
Castleisland Desmonds 4-07 John Mitchel’s 1-09

Div. 4
Austin Stacks B 3-15 Laune Rangers B 3-03
St Pats, Blennerville 2-08 Kerins O Rahilly’s B 4-10

Div 4
Ballymacelligott B play Milltown/Castlemaine B at 6.30

East Region U14 Football League
Group A
Fossa 5-11 Dr Crokes 3-11

Group B
Listry/Keel 4-07 Kenmare 1-17

Group C
Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4-01 Rathmore 5-15
Gneeveguilla 1-07 Beaufort 2-15
Spa 5-09 Currow 3-12



North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Div 1B
Ballyduff 5-11 Moyvane 3-11

Div 2
St.Senans 1-10 Finuge 1-6
Tarbert 2-10 Beale 1-9

County Minor Football Championship
All games at 7
Group 1
Venue: Beale
Shannon Rangers V South Kerry

Group 2
Venue: Beaufort
Mid Kerry Board V East Kerry

Group 3
Venue: Na Gaeil
St Brendan’s Board V Dr Crokes

Group 4
Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks

County Under 16 Hurling Championship
Cup quarter finals
Games at 7, first named at home

Lixnaw v Ballyduff
Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue
Crotta v Kenmare/Kilgarvan


The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U12 Div 1 Plate Final
Southern Gaels v Cromane @ 8 in Glenbeigh

U12 Div 6 Cup Final
Ballyduff v Beaufort @ in Castleisland

U16 League
ISG v Laune Rangers in Templenoe at 7

Rathmore home to Abbeydorney at 7
Listowel Emmets host Southern Gaels at 7

