Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Minor Hurling League

Div 1A

Crotta 2-18 Ballyheigue/Causeway 2-6

The Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Abbeydorney game did not go ahead

Div 1B

Lixnaw 5-12 Ballyduff 3-18 DRAW

Tralee Parnells 2-15 Kilmoyley 2-7



Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U14 football competition

Div 1.

Ballymacelligott 5-11 Na Gaeil 1-13

Austin Stacks 2- 13 Laune Rangers 5-14





Div 2.

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-14 Castlegregory 2-04

An Ghaeltacht 5-16 Churchill 5-06

Milltown /Castlemaine 3-11 Ardfert 1-10

Div 3.

Castleisland Desmonds 4-07 John Mitchel’s 1-09

Div. 4

Austin Stacks B 3-15 Laune Rangers B 3-03

St Pats, Blennerville 2-08 Kerins O Rahilly’s B 4-10



Div 4

Ballymacelligott B play Milltown/Castlemaine B at 6.30

East Region U14 Football League

Group A

Fossa 5-11 Dr Crokes 3-11

Group B

Listry/Keel 4-07 Kenmare 1-17

Group C

Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4-01 Rathmore 5-15

Gneeveguilla 1-07 Beaufort 2-15

Spa 5-09 Currow 3-12





North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Div 1B

Ballyduff 5-11 Moyvane 3-11

Div 2

St.Senans 1-10 Finuge 1-6

Tarbert 2-10 Beale 1-9

County Minor Football Championship

All games at 7

Group 1

Venue: Beale

Shannon Rangers V South Kerry

Group 2

Venue: Beaufort

Mid Kerry Board V East Kerry

Group 3

Venue: Na Gaeil

St Brendan’s Board V Dr Crokes

Group 4

Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks

County Under 16 Hurling Championship

Cup quarter finals

Games at 7, first named at home

Lixnaw v Ballyduff

Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue

Crotta v Kenmare/Kilgarvan



The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues

U12 Div 1 Plate Final

Southern Gaels v Cromane @ 8 in Glenbeigh

U12 Div 6 Cup Final

Ballyduff v Beaufort @ in Castleisland

U16 League

ISG v Laune Rangers in Templenoe at 7

Rathmore home to Abbeydorney at 7

Listowel Emmets host Southern Gaels at 7

