Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kerry have lost to East Cork in the Celtic Challenge Under 17 hurling competition.

The ¼ Final tie ended East Cork 4-23 Kerry 3-8.



Round 1 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14s football competition





Div 1.

Na Gaeil 3-10 Laune Rangers 5-20

Div 2.

Ardfert 5-16 Castlegregory 4-07

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-11 An Ghaeltacht 4-10

Churchill 3-01 Milltown Castlemaine 5-17

Div 3.

Annascaul/Lispole 3-21 John Mitchel’s 2-02

Div. 4

Ballymacelligott B 3-15(24) St Pats, Blennerville 5-07(22)

Laune Rangers B 2-20 Kerins O Rahilly’s B 2-03



County Senior Hurling League Division 2

Causeway 3 – 17 Lixnaw 1 – 9

Lady’s Walk got a walkover from Crotta



North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League

Ballyduff 4–12 Lixnaw 2-4

East Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre

Round 3

All games at 7.30

First team name at home

Division 1

Dr Crokes V Rathmore

Gneeveguilla V Spa

Division 2

Glenflesk V Scartaglen

Kilcummin V Killarney Legion

Mid Kerry Junior Football League

7.30 Milltown Castlemaine host Glenbeigh Glencar

7.45 Laune Rangers entertain Beaufort

The Rose Hotel County U12 Football League Finals

Div 2 Cup

Glenflesk v Kerins O’Rahilly in Castleisland at 6.30

Div 2 Plate

Abbeydorney v Castleisland Desmonds in Ballyrickard @ 7

Div 4 Plate

C Dhuibhne v Legion in Castleisland @ 8

U12 County League

Div 1

Rathmore v Milltown Listry @ 7

ISG v S Gaels @ 6.30 in Sneem

Div 6

Beaufort v Ballyduff @ 6