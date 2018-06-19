Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kerry have lost to East Cork in the Celtic Challenge Under 17 hurling competition.
The ¼ Final tie ended East Cork 4-23 Kerry 3-8.
Round 1 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14s football competition
Div 1.
Na Gaeil 3-10 Laune Rangers 5-20
Div 2.
Ardfert 5-16 Castlegregory 4-07
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-11 An Ghaeltacht 4-10
Churchill 3-01 Milltown Castlemaine 5-17
Div 3.
Annascaul/Lispole 3-21 John Mitchel’s 2-02
Div. 4
Ballymacelligott B 3-15(24) St Pats, Blennerville 5-07(22)
Laune Rangers B 2-20 Kerins O Rahilly’s B 2-03
County Senior Hurling League Division 2
Causeway 3 – 17 Lixnaw 1 – 9
Lady’s Walk got a walkover from Crotta
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling League
Ballyduff 4–12 Lixnaw 2-4
East Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centre
Round 3
All games at 7.30
First team name at home
Division 1
Dr Crokes V Rathmore
Gneeveguilla V Spa
Division 2
Glenflesk V Scartaglen
Kilcummin V Killarney Legion
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
7.30 Milltown Castlemaine host Glenbeigh Glencar
7.45 Laune Rangers entertain Beaufort
The Rose Hotel County U12 Football League Finals
Div 2 Cup
Glenflesk v Kerins O’Rahilly in Castleisland at 6.30
Div 2 Plate
Abbeydorney v Castleisland Desmonds in Ballyrickard @ 7
Div 4 Plate
C Dhuibhne v Legion in Castleisland @ 8
U12 County League
Div 1
Rathmore v Milltown Listry @ 7
ISG v S Gaels @ 6.30 in Sneem
Div 6
Beaufort v Ballyduff @ 6