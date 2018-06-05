Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U12
Div 1
Southern Gaels 1-6 Austin Stacks 3-7
Cromane 4-9 Milltown/Listry 3-6

Div 3
Kilcummin 3-5 Na Gaeil 2-9

Div 4
Southern Gaels B 1-2 Austin Stacks B 6-6


U14
Div 1
Austin Stacks 6-12 Cromane/Spa 1-2


The Rose Hotel Ladies County U12 Football League
Games at 7 unless stated

Div 1
Ballymac v Milltown Listry
ISG v Beaufort Tuesday in Templenoe

Div 2
Abbeydorney v Dr Crokes
Laune Rangers v Castleisland Desmond’s

Div 3
Scartaglen v Beale @ 6.30
Listowel Emmet’s v Fossa

Div 5
Duagh v Firies

Div 6
Dingle v Currow @ 7.15


County Junior Football League
Group 4
Lispole V Dingle 7:30

Group 6
Clounmacon V Currow 7:45

Group 8
Knocknagoshel V Tarbert 8:00

Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Round 3

7.30; Beaufort host Milltown/castlemaine
7.45; Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Cromane

County Senior Hurling League
Division 2
Causeway v Crotta at 7.30

