Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues
U12
Div 1
Southern Gaels 1-6 Austin Stacks 3-7
Cromane 4-9 Milltown/Listry 3-6
Div 3
Kilcummin 3-5 Na Gaeil 2-9
Div 4
Southern Gaels B 1-2 Austin Stacks B 6-6
U14
Div 1
Austin Stacks 6-12 Cromane/Spa 1-2
The Rose Hotel Ladies County U12 Football League
Games at 7 unless stated
Div 1
Ballymac v Milltown Listry
ISG v Beaufort Tuesday in Templenoe
Div 2
Abbeydorney v Dr Crokes
Laune Rangers v Castleisland Desmond’s
Div 3
Scartaglen v Beale @ 6.30
Listowel Emmet’s v Fossa
Div 5
Duagh v Firies
Div 6
Dingle v Currow @ 7.15
County Junior Football League
Group 4
Lispole V Dingle 7:30
Group 6
Clounmacon V Currow 7:45
Group 8
Knocknagoshel V Tarbert 8:00
Mid Kerry Junior Football League
Round 3
7.30; Beaufort host Milltown/castlemaine
7.45; Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Cromane
County Senior Hurling League
Division 2
Causeway v Crotta at 7.30