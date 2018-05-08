Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16s football
Division 3 Final:
Castleisland Desmonds lost to John Mitchels 3-10 to 0-13
Division 1 Semi Finals
Na Gaeil 2-12 Castlegregory 5-10
Austin Stacks 6-12 Laune Rangers 3-08
Division 2 Semi Finals
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-11(23) beat Kerins O’Rahillys 2-15(21)
Churchill 3-09 lost to Ardfert 3-14
U16 East Kerry League, sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.
Dr Crokes 1-13 Kenmare 0-11
Killarney Legion 3-10 Firies 3-06
Beaufort 4-19 Cordal-Scartaglin 3-09
Kilcummin 0-08 Fossa 2-10
Glenflesk 3-06 Kilgarvan-Tuosist 5-14
Spa 0-05 Currow 2-17
North Kerry Bord Na Óige U16 Football League in association with McElligott Oil Asdee League Division 2 Final
Beale 1-10 Bally Asdee Bally Donoghue 1-5
The Rose Hotel County Leagues
Tuesday 8th of May
U16 Division 1
Southern Gaels v Cromane/Spa 7pm Colaiste Na Sceilge
Desmonds V Abbeydorney – 7pm Castleisland
U/12 Fixtures for Tuesday 8th May The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 1
A Stacks v Ballymac in Connolly park Tues at 7pm
Rathmore v ISG [email protected] 7pm
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 2
Castleisland Desmonds v Glenflesk Tues @7pm
Dr Crokes v KOR [email protected]
L Rgs v Abbeydorney Tues @7pm in Jp o Sullivan park
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 3
Listowel v Na Gaeil Tues @ 7pm
Fossa v Beale Tues @ 7pm
Kilcummin v Scartaglin Tues @ 7pm
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 5
Annascaul v Firies Tues @ 7pm
The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 6
Ballyduff v Ballymac B Tues @ 7pm
Spa v Dingle Tues @ 7.30pm