Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16s football

Division 3 Final:

Castleisland Desmonds lost to John Mitchels 3-10 to 0-13

 

Division 1 Semi Finals

Na Gaeil 2-12 Castlegregory 5-10

Austin Stacks 6-12 Laune Rangers 3-08

 

Division 2 Semi Finals

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-11(23) beat Kerins O’Rahillys 2-15(21)

Churchill 3-09 lost to Ardfert 3-14

 

U16 East Kerry League, sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney.

Dr Crokes  1-13   Kenmare  0-11

Killarney Legion 3-10    Firies   3-06

Beaufort  4-19  Cordal-Scartaglin   3-09

Kilcummin 0-08   Fossa  2-10

Glenflesk  3-06  Kilgarvan-Tuosist   5-14

Spa  0-05    Currow   2-17

North Kerry Bord Na Óige U16 Football League in association with McElligott Oil Asdee League Division 2 Final

Beale 1-10 Bally Asdee Bally Donoghue 1-5

 

The Rose Hotel County Leagues

Tuesday 8th of May  

U16 Division 1

Southern Gaels v Cromane/Spa 7pm Colaiste Na Sceilge

Desmonds V Abbeydorney – 7pm Castleisland

 

U/12 Fixtures for Tuesday 8th May The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 1

A Stacks v Ballymac in Connolly park Tues at 7pm

Rathmore v ISG [email protected] 7pm

The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 2

Castleisland Desmonds v Glenflesk Tues @7pm

Dr Crokes v KOR [email protected]

L Rgs v Abbeydorney Tues @7pm in Jp o Sullivan park

The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 3

Listowel v Na Gaeil Tues @ 7pm

Fossa v Beale Tues @ 7pm

Kilcummin v Scartaglin Tues @ 7pm

 

The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 5

Annascaul v Firies Tues @ 7pm

The Rose Hotel U12 Co League Div 6

Ballyduff v Ballymac B Tues @ 7pm

Spa v Dingle Tues @ 7.30pm

