Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Bord na Óige u16
Division 1 final Ballyduff 2-14 Brosna Duagh 1-9
Division 2 semi-final
Asdee Ballydonoghue 1-15 Fingue 1-11
East Region U16 football
Section A
Rathmore 2-11 – Firies 1-12
Dr Crokes 1-15 Killarney Legion 1-09
Section B
Gneeveguilla 1-9 Templenoe 2-16.
Kilgarvan-Tuosist 7-19 Spa 4-05.
Glenflesk 4-14 Currow 3-10
Listry-Keel 4-14 Beaufort 0-11
Cordal-Scartaglin 0-6 Kilcummin 5-18
Round 5 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16s football
Division 1:
Castlegregory 3-07 Austin Stacks 3-13
An Ghaeltacht 0-11 Na Gaeil. 2-09
Laune Rangers 4-14 Ballymacelligott. 1-15
Division 2:
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-09(15). Ardfert. 1-11(14)
Annascaul/Lispole 0-07 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 6-14
Division 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 5-07 Austin Stacks B. 0-08
Dingle 5-06 Castleisland Desmonds 5-09
St. Pat’s 4-07 John Mitchel’s. 6-11
Credit Union County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Games at 7 unless stated; first named at home
Causeway V Ballyheigue
Ballyduff V Kilmoyley
Lixnaw V St Brendan’s
Abbeydorney V Crotta O’Neill’s @ 8
Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League
first named team at home; games at 6 unless stated
Division 1
Abbeydorney v Ballyduff
Kenmare / Kilgarvan v Lixnaw
Crotta O’Neill’s v Ballyheigue @ 7
Division 2
Tralee Parnell’s v St. Brendan’s
Causeway v Kilmoyley
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 3
Duagh v Ballyduff @ 7
The monthly meeting of the East Kerry Football Board is on tonight, in Killarney Heights Hotel at 9.
All delegates are requested to attend.