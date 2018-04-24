Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Bord na Óige u16

Division 1 final Ballyduff 2-14 Brosna Duagh 1-9

Division 2 semi-final

Asdee Ballydonoghue 1-15 Fingue 1-11

East Region U16 football

Section A

Rathmore 2-11 – Firies 1-12

Dr Crokes 1-15 Killarney Legion 1-09

Section B

Gneeveguilla 1-9 Templenoe 2-16.

Kilgarvan-Tuosist 7-19 Spa 4-05.

Glenflesk 4-14 Currow 3-10

Listry-Keel 4-14 Beaufort 0-11

Cordal-Scartaglin 0-6 Kilcummin 5-18

Round 5 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16s football

Division 1:

Castlegregory 3-07 Austin Stacks 3-13

An Ghaeltacht 0-11 Na Gaeil. 2-09

Laune Rangers 4-14 Ballymacelligott. 1-15

Division 2:

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-09(15). Ardfert. 1-11(14)

Annascaul/Lispole 0-07 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 6-14

Division 3

Milltown/Castlemaine 5-07 Austin Stacks B. 0-08

Dingle 5-06 Castleisland Desmonds 5-09

St. Pat’s 4-07 John Mitchel’s. 6-11

Credit Union County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Games at 7 unless stated; first named at home

Causeway V Ballyheigue

Ballyduff V Kilmoyley

Lixnaw V St Brendan’s

Abbeydorney V Crotta O’Neill’s @ 8

Lee Strand County U14 Hurling League

first named team at home; games at 6 unless stated

Division 1

Abbeydorney v Ballyduff

Kenmare / Kilgarvan v Lixnaw

Crotta O’Neill’s v Ballyheigue @ 7

Division 2

Tralee Parnell’s v St. Brendan’s

Causeway v Kilmoyley

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12

Division 3

Duagh v Ballyduff @ 7

The monthly meeting of the East Kerry Football Board is on tonight, in Killarney Heights Hotel at 9.

All delegates are requested to attend.