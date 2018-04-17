Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Round 4 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16 football competition got underway last evening, Monday 16th April, however, all but one of the fixtures were cancelled due to the foul weather and pitch conditions.
Division 1:
Castlegregory 1-04 lost to Na Gaeil 3-06
Laune Rangers v An Ghaeltacht was postponed
Ballymacelligott v Austin Stacks was also postponed
Division 2:
Churchill v Kerins O’Rahillys was postponed
Ardfert v Annascaul/Lispole postponed
Division 3:
Castleisland Desmonds v Milltown/Castlemaine, postponed
Dingle v St. Pats. Postponed
All games in U16 East Kerry Region have been postponed due to the bad weather
Kenmare V Rathmore
Firies V Dr Crokes
Gneeve guilla V Currow
Templenoe V Kilgarvan Tousist
Kilcummin V Listry- Keel
Fossa V Cordal-Scartaglin
Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Division 5
Spa 3.05 Ballyheigue 3.05
TUESDAY FIXTURES
U12 Southern Region Preliminaries – Group 2:
Fossa v Currow , at Fossa, 6:00 PM ; Glenflesk v Legion , at Glenflesk, 6:00 PM
Inbhear Sceine Gaels v BYE , at Sneem-Kenmare, 6:00 PM
U12 Southern Region Preliminaries – Group 4:
Cromane/Spa v Inbhear Sceine Gaels B , at Cromane, 6:00 PM
Laune Rangers v Spa , at Laune Rangers, 6:00 PM
Rathmore v BYE , at Rathmore, 6:00 PM ;