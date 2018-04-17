Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Round 4 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16 football competition got underway last evening, Monday 16th April, however, all but one of the fixtures were cancelled due to the foul weather and pitch conditions.

Division 1:

Castlegregory 1-04 lost to Na Gaeil 3-06

Laune Rangers v An Ghaeltacht was postponed

Ballymacelligott v Austin Stacks was also postponed

Division 2:

Churchill v Kerins O’Rahillys was postponed

Ardfert v Annascaul/Lispole postponed

Division 3:

Castleisland Desmonds v Milltown/Castlemaine, postponed

Dingle v St. Pats. Postponed

All games in U16 East Kerry Region have been postponed due to the bad weather

Kenmare V Rathmore

Firies V Dr Crokes

Gneeve guilla V Currow

Templenoe V Kilgarvan Tousist

Kilcummin V Listry- Keel

Fossa V Cordal-Scartaglin

Lee Strand U-14 County Football League Division 5

Spa 3.05 Ballyheigue 3.05

TUESDAY FIXTURES

U12 Southern Region Preliminaries – Group 2:

Fossa v Currow , at Fossa, 6:00 PM ; Glenflesk v Legion , at Glenflesk, 6:00 PM

Inbhear Sceine Gaels v BYE , at Sneem-Kenmare, 6:00 PM

U12 Southern Region Preliminaries – Group 4:

Cromane/Spa v Inbhear Sceine Gaels B , at Cromane, 6:00 PM

Laune Rangers v Spa , at Laune Rangers, 6:00 PM

Rathmore v BYE , at Rathmore, 6:00 PM ;