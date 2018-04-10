Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The draw has been made for the Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship:

Kilmoyley against Abbeydorney

Ballyduff play Ballyheigue

St. Brendan’s versus Causeway

and Crotta meet Lixnaw

Games are to be played on Friday, 31 August.

Meanwhile, in the draw for the North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship:

Causeway v Lady’s Walk

Lixnaw v Ballyheigue

Kilmoyley v Abbeydorney

Crotta v St. Brendan’s

The Intermediate Championship will commence on Friday May 4th.

The U14A Camogie Feile Final between Causeway V Cillard will take place on Monday next the 16th of April.

It’s to go ahead in Abbeydorney at 7.

Lee Strand County U12 Football League

Division 4A

Keel 3.08 Na Gaeil 4.08

Division 4B

Keel 5.18 Na Gaeil 5.09

St. Marys v Foilmore-OFF



Lee Strand County U14 Football League

Division 5

Ballyheigue 5.11 Ballydonoghue 4.03

Division 9

Ballymac B 5.07 Dr. Crokes B 5.07

East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea’s Killarney

Killarney Legion 0-10 Rathmore 4-10

Firies 5-10 Kenmare 0-5

Spa 1-05 Templenoe 7-22

Beaufort 1-09 Kilcummin 3-04

Keel-Listry 4-11 Fossa 2-07



Round 3 of the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16 football competition

Division 1

Laune Rangers 5-18 Castlegregory 4-06

Ballymacelligott 1-09 An Ghaeltacht 1-11

Austin Stacks 0-11 Na Gaeil 2-14

Division 2

Churchill 4-13 Annascaul/Lispole. 3-04

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-10 Ardfert 1-07

Division 3

Castleisland Desmonds 3-15 St. Pats Blennerville 1-08

John Mitchels 5-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-06



North Kerry U16 Football League

Div 1A

Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue 2-9 St Senans 4-10

Emmets 4-11 Moyvane Tarbert 2-7

Div 1B

Knock Bronsa Duagh 4-11 Beale 2-12

Ballyduff 2-13 Finuge 1-4



South Kerry U16 Football League

Renard v Dromid/Waterville off due to the weather

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12

Division 1: Castleisland Desmonds 1-12 Ballymac 3-14

Division 2

Listowel Emmets v Na Gaeil @ 6

Corca Dhuibhne v Kerins O Rahilly’s @ 7

Division 3

Ballyduff v Moyvane @ 7





North Kerry Junior Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel

Division 3 Rd 3 @ 7

Tarbert B v Emmets B

Moyvane B v Beale

Ballydonoghue B Bye

Division 4A Rd 3 @ 7

Finuge B v Castleisland Desmonds B

St Senans B v Ballylongford B



North Kerry Football will hold their April Meeting at 8 this evening in Christy’s, The Well, Listowel.

All clubs are requested to have their delegates in attendance.

The April meeting of the Kerry LGFA will take place at Legion at 8 this evening.