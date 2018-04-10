Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The draw has been made for the Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship:
Kilmoyley against Abbeydorney
Ballyduff play Ballyheigue
St. Brendan’s versus Causeway
and Crotta meet Lixnaw
Games are to be played on Friday, 31 August.
Meanwhile, in the draw for the North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship:
Causeway v Lady’s Walk
Lixnaw v Ballyheigue
Kilmoyley v Abbeydorney
Crotta v St. Brendan’s
The Intermediate Championship will commence on Friday May 4th.
The U14A Camogie Feile Final between Causeway V Cillard will take place on Monday next the 16th of April.
It’s to go ahead in Abbeydorney at 7.
Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Division 4A
Keel 3.08 Na Gaeil 4.08
Division 4B
Keel 5.18 Na Gaeil 5.09
St. Marys v Foilmore-OFF
Lee Strand County U14 Football League
Division 5
Ballyheigue 5.11 Ballydonoghue 4.03
Division 9
Ballymac B 5.07 Dr. Crokes B 5.07
East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Shea’s Killarney
Killarney Legion 0-10 Rathmore 4-10
Firies 5-10 Kenmare 0-5
Spa 1-05 Templenoe 7-22
Beaufort 1-09 Kilcummin 3-04
Keel-Listry 4-11 Fossa 2-07
Round 3 of the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16 football competition
Division 1
Laune Rangers 5-18 Castlegregory 4-06
Ballymacelligott 1-09 An Ghaeltacht 1-11
Austin Stacks 0-11 Na Gaeil 2-14
Division 2
Churchill 4-13 Annascaul/Lispole. 3-04
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-10 Ardfert 1-07
Division 3
Castleisland Desmonds 3-15 St. Pats Blennerville 1-08
John Mitchels 5-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-06
North Kerry U16 Football League
Div 1A
Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue 2-9 St Senans 4-10
Emmets 4-11 Moyvane Tarbert 2-7
Div 1B
Knock Bronsa Duagh 4-11 Beale 2-12
Ballyduff 2-13 Finuge 1-4
South Kerry U16 Football League
Renard v Dromid/Waterville off due to the weather
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 1: Castleisland Desmonds 1-12 Ballymac 3-14
Division 2
Listowel Emmets v Na Gaeil @ 6
Corca Dhuibhne v Kerins O Rahilly’s @ 7
Division 3
Ballyduff v Moyvane @ 7
North Kerry Junior Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Listowel
Division 3 Rd 3 @ 7
Tarbert B v Emmets B
Moyvane B v Beale
Ballydonoghue B Bye
Division 4A Rd 3 @ 7
Finuge B v Castleisland Desmonds B
St Senans B v Ballylongford B
North Kerry Football will hold their April Meeting at 8 this evening in Christy’s, The Well, Listowel.
All clubs are requested to have their delegates in attendance.
The April meeting of the Kerry LGFA will take place at Legion at 8 this evening.