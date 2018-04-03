Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Lixnaw 4-13 Crotta O’Neill’s 0-10

Kerry Camogie Féile ‘A’ competition

Cillard 3-1 Causeway 2-2

It will now go down to the final game to see who will represent Kerry at Feile 2018.

County U12 Hurling League

Ballyheigue 4-8

Causeway 2-2

North Kerry U16 Football League

Div 1A

Moyvane-Tarbert 2-8 Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue 4-15

Emmets 2-12 St.Senan’s 7-9

Div 1B

Finuge v Knock-Brosna Duagh-OFF

Ballyduff 8-5 Beale 4-9



East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Sheas, Killarney

Section A

Kenmare 2-17 Legion 1-9

Section B

Spa 1-6 Gneeveguilla 5-16

Currow 7-4 Templenoe 1-12

Fossa 7-10 Beaufort 1-10

Section C

Cordal-Scartaglin 1-2 Listry-Keel 6-18

Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16s football competition

Division 1

Castlegregory 4-15 Ballymacelligott 2-15

Na Gaeil 1-07 Laune Rangers 1-11

An Ghaeltacht 0-13 Austin Stacks 6-07

Division 2

Annascaul/Lispole 0-06 Kerins O Rahillys 6-18

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-14 Churchill. 2-07

Division 3

Milltown/Castlemaine 5-14 St. Pats Blennerville 1-06



South Kerry U16 Football League

St.Michaels Foilmore 2-4 Renard 8-17

St.Mary’s v Waterville/Dromid @ 6.15

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12

Division 1; Austin Stacks v Abbeydorney @ 6-30

Division 3; Ballyduff v John Mitchels @ 7-00

Division 4; Ballymac Gold v Annascaul @ 6-15



North Kerry Minor Hurling League

Round 1 @ 6.30

First named has home venue

Div 1

Causeway/Ballyheigue v Crotta

St.Brendans v Abbeydorney

Div 2

Ballyduff v Lixnaw

Kilmoyley v Tralee Parnells

