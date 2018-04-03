Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Lixnaw 4-13 Crotta O’Neill’s 0-10
Kerry Camogie Féile ‘A’ competition
Cillard 3-1 Causeway 2-2
It will now go down to the final game to see who will represent Kerry at Feile 2018.
County U12 Hurling League
Ballyheigue 4-8
Causeway 2-2
North Kerry U16 Football League
Div 1A
Moyvane-Tarbert 2-8 Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue 4-15
Emmets 2-12 St.Senan’s 7-9
Div 1B
Finuge v Knock-Brosna Duagh-OFF
Ballyduff 8-5 Beale 4-9
East Kerry U16 Football League, sponsored by MD O’Sheas, Killarney
Section A
Kenmare 2-17 Legion 1-9
Section B
Spa 1-6 Gneeveguilla 5-16
Currow 7-4 Templenoe 1-12
Fossa 7-10 Beaufort 1-10
Section C
Cordal-Scartaglin 1-2 Listry-Keel 6-18
Round 2 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16s football competition
Division 1
Castlegregory 4-15 Ballymacelligott 2-15
Na Gaeil 1-07 Laune Rangers 1-11
An Ghaeltacht 0-13 Austin Stacks 6-07
Division 2
Annascaul/Lispole 0-06 Kerins O Rahillys 6-18
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-14 Churchill. 2-07
Division 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 5-14 St. Pats Blennerville 1-06
South Kerry U16 Football League
St.Michaels Foilmore 2-4 Renard 8-17
St.Mary’s v Waterville/Dromid @ 6.15
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 1; Austin Stacks v Abbeydorney @ 6-30
Division 3; Ballyduff v John Mitchels @ 7-00
Division 4; Ballymac Gold v Annascaul @ 6-15
North Kerry Minor Hurling League
Round 1 @ 6.30
First named has home venue
Div 1
Causeway/Ballyheigue v Crotta
St.Brendans v Abbeydorney
Div 2
Ballyduff v Lixnaw
Kilmoyley v Tralee Parnells