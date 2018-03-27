Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry U16 Football League
Div 1A
Bally Asdee Ballydonghue 1-10 Emmets 1-11
St.Senans 4-18 Moyvane Tarbert 0-10
Div 1B
Knock Brosna Duagh 4-9 Ballyduff 7-6
Beale 1-11 Finuge 1-3
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U16 Football
Division 1
Na Gaeil 2-17 defeated Ballymacelligott 0-11
Austin Stacks 3-14 beat Laune Rangers 0-09
Division 2
Ardfert 5-11 won against Churchill 1-09
Kerins O’ Rahilly’s 3-09 lost to Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-11
Division 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-10 defeated Dingle 2-08
South Kerry U16 Football
St Marys 4-14 St Michaels Filemore 0-4
Skellig/Valentia 2-9 Renard 2-12
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12 Division 4
Castlegregory 1-09 Dingle 0-02
Lee Strand County U14 Football League
Division 3
Knocknagoshel Brosna Duagh v Na Gaeil
Division 9
Dr. Crokes B v Kerins O’Rahillys B
Both games at 6.30