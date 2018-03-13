Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Tralee Town Football Board

Suits Select U14 League Div 2

John Mitchels v St Pats @ 5.30

The Lee Strand West Kerry Football League semi-finals are to be played in Lispole on Sunday March 18th.

Last year’s champions Lispole will defend their title against Castlegregory at 1.30 while Annascaul play Dingle at 3.

Mid Kerry Football’s U21 Championship Final is to be played between Glenbeigh Glencar/Cromane and Milltown/Castlemaine on St Patricks Day, at 1.15 in Beaufort.

In Round 4 of the Senior League that same day it’s Glenbeigh/Glencar against Laune Rangers in Killorglin at 11.

On Sunday at 2 Milltown/Castlemaine host Keel & Cromane entertain Beaufort.