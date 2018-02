Third Level Colleges GAA

Ryan Cup Senior Hurling Championship Play-Off

IT Tralee 2-11 Ulster University 1-12

ITT have qualified to play NUI Maynooth in the semi-final.

Moynihan Cup Ladies Football Championship

Round 2

IT Tralee are away to Mary Immaculate College Limerick at 3.30



Munster 40×20 Handball

Emerald Master B Singles Final

Pat Lacey, Asdee lost to Jimmy Fanning, Limerick 21-14 21-12.