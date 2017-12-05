Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Third Level Colleges GAA

Munster Junior Hurling League Final

IT Tralee home to Cork College of Further Education at 12.45

The AGM of the Kerry Ladies Football Board is on tonight.

It goes ahead at 8 in Kerins O Rahillys, Tralee.

Kerry’s County Scor nOg Final winners will next Sunday contest Provincial Semi-Finals, from 2 at the Community Centre in Ovens, County Cork.

Limerick and Tipperary received byes to the Munster Finals while Kerry’s opposition will come from Cork, Clare and Waterford.

East Kerry will have the biggest representation with Spa in both Figure and Set Dancing going forward.

Kilcummin’s Shauna O Leary competes in the Solo Singing, along with their Instrumental Music Group.

Glenflesk will be taking part in Ballad Group.

Na Gaeil will perform in Leiriu, and Dearbhla Quirke in the Recitation section.

Two from each discipline will go forward to the Munster Finals, to be held once again in Ovens on Sunday January 7th.

Meanwhile, County champions in the Quiz will go directly through to the All Ireland Finals.

A date has yet to be finalised for the Kerry County Finals but is expected to go ahead very early in the new year.

All Clubs interested should contact County Secretary, Suzanne Ni Laoire with their team list, which consists of 4 in a team.