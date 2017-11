Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

IT Tralee went down 6-12 to 1-5 at Athlone IT in Camogie League Div 2.

IT Tralee beat UL 3-14 to 1-13 in the Munster Junior Hurling League.

Fresher Football Div. 2 League; IT Tralee home to Mary Immaculate College Limerick at 6.30

Junior Football League: St. Pats Thurles v IT Tralee at Dr. Morris Park, Tipperary at 7.00

Munster Colleges GAA

U16.5 E Hurling

Semi-Final at Mick Neville Park Rathkeale at 12:00

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí V St. Patricks Comprehensive School Shannon



Munster 40×20 Senior Club Handball Championship

Semi-Final

Glenbeigh, Dominick Lynch, Jack O’Shea, John Joe Quirke and Rory O’Connor will play Liscarroll at 7.30 in Ballydesmond, County Cork.