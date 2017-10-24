Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Third Level Colleges GAA

Fresher Hurling League Div 2

ITT 1-11 UCC 2-8

East Kerry Football

U12 Go Games, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Kenmare 4-15 Glenflesk 1-18

Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4-05 Gneeveguilla 3-09

FIXTURES

Third Level Colleges GAA

Camogie League Div 2

ITT home to GMIT at 6.30

East Kerry Football

The Tatler Jack Minor A&B Championship

Quarter Final at at 7.45

Dr.Crokes home to Gneeveguilla

Extra Time if necessary

The winner goes on to the A semi-final, the loser to the B semi final.