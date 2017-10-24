Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Third Level Colleges GAA
Fresher Hurling League Div 2
ITT 1-11 UCC 2-8
East Kerry Football
U12 Go Games, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Kenmare 4-15 Glenflesk 1-18
Kilgarvan-Tuosist 4-05 Gneeveguilla 3-09
FIXTURES
Third Level Colleges GAA
Camogie League Div 2
ITT home to GMIT at 6.30
East Kerry Football
The Tatler Jack Minor A&B Championship
Quarter Final at at 7.45
Dr.Crokes home to Gneeveguilla
Extra Time if necessary
The winner goes on to the A semi-final, the loser to the B semi final.