Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

MD O’Sheas East Kerry Under 14 Football Championship
Division 1 Semi final
Dr Crokes 5-12 Firies 2-09
Division 4 Final
Gneeveguilla 5-14 Rathmore 4-09
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 1
Ballymac 7-08 Abbeydorney 4-11
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 1
Castleislsnd Desmonds 1-07 Corca Dhuibhne 5-15
Munster Colleges Football
U15 C Round 1
Venue: Mick Neville Park Rathkeale
12:30
St Pats Castleisland V Ennistymon CBS
North Kerry Football
U13 Championship, Tommy Madden tournament
Finuge v Ballydonoghue in Finuge at 5.45