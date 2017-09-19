Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry U14 Football Championship, in association with McElligott Oil, Asdee
Div 1 Final
Moyvane 5-24 Finuge 2-8
U13 Championship
Emmets 1-13 Ballyduff 3-13
MD O’Shea East Region U12 Football Go Games
Round 1 Group A
Kenmare 4-15 Rathmore 1-18
Munster U16 and a half B hurling
Causeway Comp 5-15 P.S Youghal 5-14
Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship
Venue: Kilgarvan
South Kerry V Causeway 6:30
East Region U14 Football Championship, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Preliminary Round
First named team at home
All games @ 6.30
Fossa v Dr Crokes
Currow v Kilcummin
Firies v Glenflesk
Division 5 Semi-Final
Gneeveguilla v Spa
Tralee Town Football Board Kelliher’s Mills U13 Football League
Division 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s V Austin Stacks at 6.15