Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Competition
Division 3 Final
Castlegregory 2-16 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-09
U12 Div 4
St Pats 3-10 Na Gaeil 5-16
Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 14 Division 1
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-07 Ballymac 6-09
MD O’Shea, Killarney, East Region U13 Football Go Games
Round 5
Division 1
Kenmare 1-08 Fossa 4-13
Division 2
Cordal-Scartaglin 3-13 Gneeveguilla 1-06
Firies 4-16 Currow 3-11
Spa 1-01 Rathmore 5-18
North Kerry U14 Football Championship, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1 Semi-Final
Moyvane 2-14 Knock Brosna Duagh 2-6
Div 2 Final
Beale 2-10 Ballydonoghue 1-6
North Kerry Ladies Football
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 2
Currow v Finuge/St Senans @ 7
Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 12 Division 1 @ 7
Ballymac v Austin Stacks
John Mitchels v Kerins O’Rahillys
Tralee Town Board Kelliher’s Mills U-13 League
Ardfert V Austin Stacks at 6.30