Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition
Semi-Finals
Division 1:
Laune Rangers 4-15 Austin Stacks 2-08
(and now meet Kerins ORahillys in the final)
Division 2:
An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Churchill 3-09
Ballymacelligott 2-12 John Mitchels. 2-17
Division 3:
Annascaul/Lispole 2-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 5-11
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-07 Castlegregory 2-18
Under 12 Final Round
Division 1a
Austin Stacks 5-13 Laune Rangers 3-04
Churchill 5-19 Ardfert 2-15
Division 1b
Austin Stacks 5-12 Laune Rangers 4-05
Churchill 5-10 Ardfert 3-04
Division 3
Castleisland Desmond’s 5-20 Cromane 4-10
Ballymac C 5-09 An Ghaeltacht 5-14
Division 4
Laune Rangers C 2-15 St Pats 2-07
North Kerry Football
U14 Div 1 Championship, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Semi-Finals
Moyvane 2-8 Knock Brosna Duagh 1-11
Finuge 4-7 Ballyduff 2-10
MD O’Shea, Killarney East Region U13 Football League
Round 4
Division 1
Kenmare 3-15 Dr Crokes 2-08
Killarney Legion 1-13 Kilcummin 5-12
Division 2
Rathmore 4-12 Firies 3-10
Spa 0-06 Cordal-Scartaglin 5-11
Currow 5-13 Gneeveguilla 5-11
East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
First named team at home
Rathmore v Spa. @ 7
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 12 Football Competition
Milltown/Castlemaine host An Ghaeltacht in Div 2A at 7
Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 12 @ 7
Division 1 Na Gaeil v John Mitchels
Division 2 ; St Pats v Ballymac Gold
Churchill v Austin Stacks Rockets