Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football Competition
Semi-Finals

Division 1:
Laune Rangers 4-15 Austin Stacks 2-08
(and now meet Kerins ORahillys in the final)

Division 2:
An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Churchill 3-09
Ballymacelligott 2-12 John Mitchels. 2-17

Division 3:
Annascaul/Lispole 2-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 5-11
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-07 Castlegregory 2-18

Under 12 Final Round

Division 1a
Austin Stacks 5-13 Laune Rangers 3-04
Churchill 5-19 Ardfert 2-15

Division 1b
Austin Stacks 5-12 Laune Rangers 4-05
Churchill 5-10 Ardfert 3-04

Division 3
Castleisland Desmond’s 5-20 Cromane 4-10
Ballymac C 5-09 An Ghaeltacht 5-14

Division 4
Laune Rangers C 2-15 St Pats 2-07

North Kerry Football

U14 Div 1 Championship, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Semi-Finals
Moyvane 2-8 Knock Brosna Duagh 1-11
Finuge 4-7 Ballyduff 2-10

MD O’Shea, Killarney East Region U13 Football League
Round 4

Division 1
Kenmare 3-15 Dr Crokes 2-08
Killarney Legion 1-13 Kilcummin 5-12

Division 2
Rathmore 4-12 Firies 3-10
Spa 0-06 Cordal-Scartaglin 5-11
Currow 5-13 Gneeveguilla 5-11

East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
First named team at home
Rathmore v Spa. @ 7


Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 12 Football Competition
Milltown/Castlemaine host An Ghaeltacht in Div 2A at 7

Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League
Under 12 @ 7

Division 1 Na Gaeil v John Mitchels

Division 2 ; St Pats v Ballymac Gold

Churchill v Austin Stacks Rockets

