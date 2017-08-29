Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship

Quarter Final

Lixnaw gave a walkover to Kilmoyley

North Kerry Ladies Football League

D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 4

Dingle 2-04 Ballymac Gold 3-07

Moyvane 7-10 Currow 3-01



North Kerry U14 Football Championship

Div 1

St Senan’s 4-14 Knock Brosna Duagh 5-13

North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot’s Oil Asdee

Div 2 Final

Finuge 4-10 Bally Asdee 0-7

North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligot’s Oil Asdee

Div 1

Moyvane A 2-8 Ballyduff A 1-12

Moyvane B 1-9 Ballyduff B 4-14

MD O’Shea East Region U13 Go Games Football League

Round 3

Division 1

Fossa 5-13 Dr Crokes 1-5

Kilcummin 4-17 Kenmare 2-12

Division 2

Currow 2-10 Cordal-Scartaglin 2-12

Rathmore 4-14 Gneeveguilla 2-4

Firies 4-11 Spa 2-04



Round 4 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition

Division 1a

Churchill 3-09 Keel 5-11

Division 1b

Churchill 5-20 Keel 1-05

Division 2a

Kerins O Rahillys 2-07 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-07

John Mitchels 2-06 Ballymacelligott 4-09

Division 2b

Kerins O Rahillys 5-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 5-12 a draw

Division 3

Cromane 3-10 Ballymacelligott C 3-08

Annascaul/Lispole 1-08 Castleisland Desmond’s 5-19

An Ghaeltacht 5-12 had a one-point win over Dingle 5-11

Division 4

Na Gaeil 5-09 Laune Rangers C 5-06

Laune Rangers v Ardfert games didn’t go ahead.



Final round of The Kelliher’s Toyota Central Region Minor Football Competition

Division 1

Kerins O Rahillys 5-09(24) had a narrow win over Na Gaeil 1-20(23)

Austin Stacks 3-10 Laune Rangers 4-14

Division 2

Castleisland Desmond’s 3-7 An Ghaeltacht 5-13

Ballymacelligott 1-21 Churchill 2-08

Division 3

Milltown/Castlemaine 3-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 0-7