Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Quarter Final
Lixnaw gave a walkover to Kilmoyley
North Kerry Ladies Football League
D-Sign’s Under 14 Division 4
Dingle 2-04 Ballymac Gold 3-07
Moyvane 7-10 Currow 3-01
North Kerry U14 Football Championship
Div 1
St Senan’s 4-14 Knock Brosna Duagh 5-13
North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot’s Oil Asdee
Div 2 Final
Finuge 4-10 Bally Asdee 0-7
North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligot’s Oil Asdee
Div 1
Moyvane A 2-8 Ballyduff A 1-12
Moyvane B 1-9 Ballyduff B 4-14
MD O’Shea East Region U13 Go Games Football League
Round 3
Division 1
Fossa 5-13 Dr Crokes 1-5
Kilcummin 4-17 Kenmare 2-12
Division 2
Currow 2-10 Cordal-Scartaglin 2-12
Rathmore 4-14 Gneeveguilla 2-4
Firies 4-11 Spa 2-04
Round 4 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition
Division 1a
Churchill 3-09 Keel 5-11
Division 1b
Churchill 5-20 Keel 1-05
Division 2a
Kerins O Rahillys 2-07 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-07
John Mitchels 2-06 Ballymacelligott 4-09
Division 2b
Kerins O Rahillys 5-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 5-12 a draw
Division 3
Cromane 3-10 Ballymacelligott C 3-08
Annascaul/Lispole 1-08 Castleisland Desmond’s 5-19
An Ghaeltacht 5-12 had a one-point win over Dingle 5-11
Division 4
Na Gaeil 5-09 Laune Rangers C 5-06
Laune Rangers v Ardfert games didn’t go ahead.
Final round of The Kelliher’s Toyota Central Region Minor Football Competition
Division 1
Kerins O Rahillys 5-09(24) had a narrow win over Na Gaeil 1-20(23)
Austin Stacks 3-10 Laune Rangers 4-14
Division 2
Castleisland Desmond’s 3-7 An Ghaeltacht 5-13
Ballymacelligott 1-21 Churchill 2-08
Division 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-10 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 0-7
FIXTURES
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry U15 B Hurling Final Mid Kerry Football Lee Strand Ladies Town Football League Under 12 Division 2 Under 14 Division 1 at 7 North Kerry Ladies Football Trophyworld Under 16 Division 2
Crotta v Kilmoyley in Abbeydorney @ 7.30.
O’Sullivan Cup Round 1 at 7, extra time playable
Cromane host Miltown/Castlemaine
Keel entertain Laune Rangers
All games at 7
Churchill v St Pats
Austin Stacks Rockets v Ballmac Gold
Kerins O Rahilly’s v Austin Stacks
D-Sign’s Under 14 Dvision 2
Na Gaeil v Corca Dhuibhne @ 7
Ballymac v Abbeydorney @ 7
Tralee Town Board Kelliher’s Mills U-13 Football League
Churchill V St Pat’s Blenerville at Spa from 7
