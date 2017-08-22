Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Cahill Cup
Beale 5-5 Brosna 0-8
Round 3 of The Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U12 Football Competition
Division 1a
Austin Stacks 5-23 defeated Churchill 1-02
Division 1b
Austin Stacks 4-06 lost to Churchill 5-10
Division 2a
Ballymacelligott 4-14 overcame Milltown/Castlemaine 1-16
John Mitchels 1-12 were defeated by Castlegregory 5-09
Division 2b
Ballymacelligott 2-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-06
Division 3
Ballymacelligott C 5-12 beat Annascaul/Lispole 3-08
Division 4
Na Gaeil 2-12 St. Pats Blennerville 1-07
East Region U11 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Round 2
Beaufort 2-07 Dr Crokes 5-18
East Region U13 Football League, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Round 2
Division 1
Dr Crokes 5-5 Kilcummin 3-15
Fossa 5-12 Killarney Legion 0-10
Division 2
Gneeveguilla 2-09 Spa 3-06 (Draw)
Cordal-Scartaglin 2-07 Firies 2-14
Rathmore 4-13 Currow 5-13
North Kerry U12 Football League, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Div 1
St Senan’s A 5-15 Ballydonoghue A 4-7
St Senan’s B 5-18 Ballydonoghue B 5-15
Listowel Emmets A 2-12 Moyvane A 3-15
Listowel Emmets B 1-8 Moyvane B 1-6
Division 2
Bally/Asdee 5-6 Knocknagoshel/Brosna 5-14
County Minor Football League
Div 5 Final Replay
Venue: Caherciveen
Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane V Renard – St. Mary’s 6:30
County Senior Football League
Div 3
Gneeveguilla V Fossa 7:00
Barrett Cup
St Patrick’s Blennerville V An Ghaeltacht 7:00
North Kerry Football, in association with McElligott Oil Asdee
U12 League
At 7
Division 2
Duagh v Beale
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry U13 B Hurling Championship Final
Crotta v Abbeydorney in Abbeydorney @ 7.45