Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Brendans BC 66 Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 45
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: TK Lixnaw 31 St Annes 52; St Brendans BC 54 Cahersiveen 38
Lee Strand Juveniles
U16 BOYS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla 52 KCYMS 58
U14 DIV 3 BOYS: Ballybunion Wildcats 32 St Colmans 26
U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls 3, Tralee Imperials 13; Glenbeigh Falcons 47 KCYMS 20
U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Colmans Flames 40 Tralee Imperials 30
U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars 22 St Annes 28
ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: St Pauls B 6 St Annes 32
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: TK Killarney Cougars v St Marys at 8:15
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Pauls v TK Killarney Cougars at 7:00
Murt Murphy rounds up the best of the juvenile action
Mercy Mounthawk U19s and U16s today play at Colaiste Na Skelliga in the final round of the Southwest League.
Games are at 11 and 12.30.