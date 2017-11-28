Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Brendans BC 66 Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 45

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: TK Lixnaw 31 St Annes 52; St Brendans BC 54 Cahersiveen 38

Lee Strand Juveniles

U16 BOYS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla 52 KCYMS 58

U14 DIV 3 BOYS: Ballybunion Wildcats 32 St Colmans 26

U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls 3, Tralee Imperials 13; Glenbeigh Falcons 47 KCYMS 20

U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Colmans Flames 40 Tralee Imperials 30

U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars 22 St Annes 28

ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: St Pauls B 6 St Annes 32



SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: TK Killarney Cougars v St Marys at 8:15

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Pauls v TK Killarney Cougars at 7:00

Murt Murphy rounds up the best of the juvenile action http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/juvenile.mp3

Mercy Mounthawk U19s and U16s today play at Colaiste Na Skelliga in the final round of the Southwest League.

Games are at 11 and 12.30.

