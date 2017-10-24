Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Brendans BC 92, Tralee Imperials 58
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: TK Killarney Cougars 51, Tralee Tigers BC 45
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: TK Lixnaw 44, Tralee Imperials 15; Tralee Tigers BC 28, St Bridgets 54
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: St Annes 65, St Brendans 55;
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 61, St Josephs 37;
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Colmans 42, St Annes 62;
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls 46, KCYMS 24; Glenbeigh Falcons 52, Kenmare Kestrels 33;
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Colmans Flames 21, St Marys 23;
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Tralee Imperials 19, Cahersiveen 16;
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Pauls 20, Cahersiveen 10; St Josephs 19, St Marys 14; TK Cobras 25, St Colmans 20;
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars 19, Gneeveguilla 38;
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Bridgets 18, Tralee Imperials 14;
LEESTRAND ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: St Pauls A 30, St Pauls B 8;
FIXTURES
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 v St Marys at 8:00
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Ballybunion Wildcats v Cahersiveen at 7:15
LEESTRAND U16 BOYS DIV 1: St Pauls v Tralee Imperials at 7:00