Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Brendans BC 92, Tralee Imperials 58

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: TK Killarney Cougars 51, Tralee Tigers BC 45

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: TK Lixnaw 44, Tralee Imperials 15; Tralee Tigers BC 28, St Bridgets 54

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: St Annes 65, St Brendans 55;

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 61, St Josephs 37;

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Colmans 42, St Annes 62;

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls 46, KCYMS 24; Glenbeigh Falcons 52, Kenmare Kestrels 33;

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Colmans Flames 21, St Marys 23;

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Tralee Imperials 19, Cahersiveen 16;

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Pauls 20, Cahersiveen 10; St Josephs 19, St Marys 14; TK Cobras 25, St Colmans 20;

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars 19, Gneeveguilla 38;

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Bridgets 18, Tralee Imperials 14;

LEESTRAND ACADEMY DIV 1 BOYS: St Pauls A 30, St Pauls B 8;

FIXTURES

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 v St Marys at 8:00

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Ballybunion Wildcats v Cahersiveen at 7:15

LEESTRAND U16 BOYS DIV 1: St Pauls v Tralee Imperials at 7:00

