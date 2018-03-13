Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

IT Tralee today contest the Division 3 Men’s College League Final.

Inchicore is the venue at 1 o’clock as they go up against Garda College.



Mercy Mounthawk Tralee today stages the Southwest 1st Year A Finals.

The opening semi-final at 10 is between the host school and CBS The Green, followed at 11 by St Patricks Castleisland against St Brendans Killarney.

The Final is at 1.

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Brendans BC 64 Glenbeigh Falcons 38

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: TK Lixnaw 28 Horans Health Stores 57

Lee Strand Juveniles

U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Cobras 36 Rathmore 28

U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes 32 TK Killarney Cougars 31

U14 DIV 3A GIRLS: St Pauls 22, St Annes 39

U12 DIV 1 BOYS: St Josephs 40 TK Bobcats 22

DIV2 U12 GIRLS: Ballybunion Wildcats 37 St Josephs 30

U12 DIV 3 GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars 9 TK Vixens 23

ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: St Brendans 24 St Pauls A 18



SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 v TK Killarney Cougars at 8:00

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: TK Killarney Cougars v Cahersiveen at 8:10

Lee Strand Juveniles

U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Pauls v KCYMS at 7:05

U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Tralee Imperials v St Josephs at 6:15

U14 DIV 1 GIRLS SHIELD: Gneeveguilla v Tralee Imperials at 7:00

U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Cobras v Tralee Imperials A at 6:45

U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Bridgets v Tralee Imperials at 6:30

ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons v TK Bobcats at 7:00