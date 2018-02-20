Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Mounthawk Tralee’s Under 14 boys play in the All Ireland Cup semi final today, against St.Pats of Cavan.

That’s at 12.45 in the arena in Tallaght and if they win the final will be played at 3.45.

The remaining Juvenile Cup final has taken place, the U12 Girls Division 1 decider.

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Tralee Imperials 32 Cahersiveen 49

Lee Strand Juveniles

U14 DIV 1 GIRLS LEAGUE: St Pauls A 39 Kenmare Kestrels 68

U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Bridgets 20 St Colmans Flames 42

DIV2 U12 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla 38 TK Killarney Cougars 33

ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: St Brendans 42 St Colmans 19



SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 v St Josephs at 8:00

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Ballybunion Wildcats v St Annes at 7:15; TK Killarney Cougars v Kenmare Kestrels at 8:10

U16 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats v Tralee Imperials at 7:00

U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : St Pauls v St Colmans at 7:10

U14 DIV 2 BOYS: Kenmare Kestrels v St Josephs at 7:30

U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Kenmare Kestrels v Gneeveguilla at 6:30

U12 DIV 3 BOYS: TK Vixens v St Pauls at 7:00

ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1: St Pauls v Kenmare Kestrels at 6:10