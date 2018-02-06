Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: TK Lixnaw 39 TK Killarney Cougars 33; St Marys 52 Tralee Tigers BC 38
Lee Strand Juveniles
U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes 32 Glenbeigh Falcons 76
U14 GIRLS CUP: Kenmare Kestrels 32 Cahersiveen 27
U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Colmans Flames 72 TK Vixens 34
U14 Boys; Ballybunion v Imperials abandoned-lights went out
U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Josephs 22 TK Vixens 21; Imperials conceded to Pauls
U12 DIV 2 GIRLS PLATE: TK Killarney Cougars 26 St Marys B 15
ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: St Pauls A 23 St Annes 12
ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1: St Pauls v St Annes at 6:10
