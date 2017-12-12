Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Brendans BC 54 Tralee Tigers BC 35
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Brendans BC 43 St Marys 30
Lee Strand Juveniles
U16 DIV 1 BOYS: St Marys 54 KCYMS 61
U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 20 Rathmore 0
U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Tralee Imperials 30 St Annes 34
U12 DIV 3 BOYS: St Pauls 31 St Josephs 18
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Bridgets 12 St Josephs 26
ACADEMY BOYS DIV 1: St Brendans 57 St Pauls B 12
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 v Glenbeigh Falcons at 8:00
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: TK Killarney Cougars v Gneeveguilla at 8:10
U16 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats v TK Killarney Cougars at 6:45
U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls v Tralee Imperials at 8:15
U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla v TK Cobras at 7:30
U14 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats v St Brendans at 6:00
U12 DIV 2 BOYS : Gneeveguilla v Cahersiveen at 6:15