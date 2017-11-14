Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

Agri Auto Parts Ladies League
Div 3
Moyvane 3 Killarney 3
Killarney won 8 sets to 6
All Nominations For Kerry GAA Officer Posts At County Convention Now Known
All nominations for Officer posts at County Convention are now known following the passing of the declaration deadline. Six of the outgoing officers have been...
Third Level Colleges GAA Fresher Football League Div 2 IT Tralee 4-15 Waterford IT 2-12
Top of the Retail World: Kerry Businesses Celebrate – November 13th, 2017
On Saturday, Retail Excellence, Ireland’s largest retail representative body, announced Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee as the National Store of the Year at their Annual Retail...
Young Missing Tralee Man Found – November 13th, 2017
Last month, Winnie Burke made an appeal on the eve of her son John’s 21st birthday. He had been missing since June 16th. Well,...
Listowel Bypass: Where From Here? – November 13th, 2017
On Friday, it was revealed that An Bórd Pleanála had given the go ahead to the €40 million project. But when will work start?...