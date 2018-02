C.P.C.IE Mixed League

Div 4

Killarney 4 Ballyheigue 3

On Friday the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre will play host to the C.P.C.IE Div 2 & 4 Ladies and Men’s Singles Championship.

All entries to Peggy Horan on or before Wednesday.

Starting time is 7.30.

Saturday will see the second of this season C.P.C.IE Juvenile Championships; the Boys and Girls Singles for U11, 13, 15 and 17.

All entries to Carmel Hudson on or before Thursday.

Starting time in Killarney is 11 o’clock.