Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

Suit Select Div1&2 Mens League; Killarney 2 Listowel 7

Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2; Killarney 1 Annascaul 6

C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 4; Killarney 4 Iveragh 3



C.P.C.IE Mixed League Div 5 Causeway v Listowel at 9

Saturday will see the start of the C.P.C.IE Juvenile Championships, with the Boys and Girls Doubles for U11, 13, 15 and 17 taking place.

Starting time in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is 11 o’clock.

Entries to Carmel Hudson on or before tomorrow.

Sunday will see the start of this year’s C.P.C.IE Senior Championships, beginning with the Div 1,3 and 5 Singles.

Starting time in Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is 1 o’clock.

Entries to Peggy Horan on or before Thursday.