Suit Select Men’s League Div 1&2:

Moyvane 6 Castleisland 3

Listowel 8 Killarney 1

Ballyheigue will hold their Annual Tournament in the Ballyheigue Community Centre on Sunday.

Starting times are Div 5 at 11.45, Div 4 at 2.30 and Div 3 at 5.

All entries to Paula O’Sullivan on or before Friday.