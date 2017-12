Suit Select Men’s League

Div 1 and 2

Killarney 4 Moyvane 5

Agri Auto Parts Ladies League

Div 4

Killarney 5 Iveragh 1

Speedys Bar Moyvane Men’s League

Div 4

Moyvane 5 Listowel 1

Agri Auto Parts Ladies League

Div 4

Causeway v Moyvane at 9

On Sunday the Moyvane Community centre will play host to the Newtownsands Co Op sponsored 32nd Moyvane Annual Invitation Tournament.

Starting times are:

Div 5 at 12.15

Div 4 at 2.15

Div 3 at 4.15

Div 2 at 5.30

Entries to Eileen Roche on or before Friday.