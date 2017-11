Agri Auto Parts Ladies League

Div 3

Moyvane (B) 4 Moyvane (A) 2

Div 4

Iveragh 0 Listowel (A) 6

The C.P.C.IE Mixed tournaments are to take place on Sunday, for Divisions 1 to 5.

Starting time in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is 12.45.

There will be a draw for Partners.

All entries to Brid Murphy on or before Thursday.