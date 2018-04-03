The first of this season’s CPC.IE Mixed League Finals take place in the Ballyheigue Community Centre tonight, from 8.30
Div 2-Killarney v Moyvane
Div 5-Moyvane v Castleisland
Junior Premier Club Football Championship Sunday Review
Beaufort 2-15 Firies 2-08 In extremely difficult and challenging conditions in Milltown today Beaufort pulled out a fantastic performance to win. Playing into the...
Junior Club Football Championship Sunday Review
Cromane 2-11, Kilgarvan 0-16 Kilgarvan gave Cromane – last year’s county novice champions – a mighty fright in a wet and windy Kilgarvan. The...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Winner of Quinlan’s Fish Good Friday Competition – March 30th, 2018
So, which workplace is the winner of a fish and chips lunch courtesy of Quinlan’s Fish and Chips? All is revealed. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/fishyfriday.mp3
Should GAA Inter County Players Get an Allowance? – March 30th, 2018
A committee appointed by GAA President, Aogán Ó Fearghail, has recommended that county players get paid an allowance. Former Kerry footballer and Radio Kerry...
“This is a Human Rights Issue”: Martin Ferris on Why He’s Raised Concerns over...
The Sinn Féin TD raised concerns in the Dáil this week over workloads and work practices at University Hospital Kerry. The hospital issued this...