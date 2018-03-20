Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

In the finals of the CPC.IE Div 2&4 Ladies and Mens Doubles Championship:
Div 2 Ladies-Killarney’s Maeve Twomey and Elaine Hudson (Moyvane) beat Helen Browne and Saorcha Fitzgearld (Moyvane) 21/14 21/11.
Div 2 Men-James Leane (Listowel) and Moyvane’s Donnacha Moloney beat Aidan McCarthy (Castleisland) & Brendan McGovern (Annascaul) 21/12 21/16.
Div 4 Ladies-Paula O’Sullivan (Ballyheigue) & Ciara Hudson(Moyvane) beat Michelle Corridan & Bridgid McCarty (Moyvane) 21/15 24/22.
Div 4 Men-Killarney’s Liam Barry & Ger O’Connor beat Brendan O’Carroll (Causeway) & Listowel’s Paul Hayes 21/16 21/10.
Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Masters League Men’s section: Moyvane v Killarney at 8
CPC.IE Mixed League Div 2: Moyvane v Killarney at 9