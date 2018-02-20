Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

CPC.IE Mixed League Div 5
Killarney 0 Castleisland 7
Tralee CBS Manager Welcomes Return To Corn Ui Mhuiri Final
Tralee CBS manager Marc O’Se says it’s great to be back in the Corn Ui Mhuiri Final. Saturday’s Munster Colleges football decider sees them take...
Changes To Procedure For Selecting Kerry GAA Captains
County champions will no longer get to choose the Kerry captain for the U17 hurling and football teams. From now on the skipper will be...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The St Mary's club has announced Paul O'Donoghue as their chairman for 2018. His appointment was approved at a club executive meeting and...
150 Jobs Available in West Kerry – February 20th, 2018
Caroline McEnery of the HR Suite spoke to Jerry about the huge amount of full-time and seasonal retail and hospitality positions available in the...
Electricity Outages in Ballybunion – February 20th, 2018
John Hannan says in recent times there’s been a problem with electricity outages in the Ballybunion area. Jerry has got a response from ESB...
Does the County Have a Pothole Problem? – February 20th, 2018
Cllr Toireasa Ferris of Sinn Féin claims Kerry County Council isn’t using its pothole-repair machines and are wasting money with temporary fixes. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/pothole.mp3