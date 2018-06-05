Trolley numbers for May in University Hospital Kerry three times higher than 2016

272 patients spent time on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department during May.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation that’s up 16% when compared to the same month in 2017.

The figure has more than trebled since 2016 when 85 patients spent time during that month.





Nationally, a 12 per cent rise was recorded in hospital trolley numbers in May compared to 2017.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest trolley count in the country with 858.

INMO General Secretary and Ventry native Phil Ni Sheaghdha says action’s needed immediately to stop the figures spiraling: