Trolley crisis and over crowding in A&E – July 20th, 2018

Tralee man given prison sentence for biting off a piece of another man’s ear
A Tralee man has received a prison sentence for biting off a piece of another man's ear. 30-year-old Jaime Kelliher of 10 Manor Park, Tralee,...
North Kerry Way trail blocked at Banna
Kerry County Council is to remove a concrete obstruction to the North Kerry way near Banna. The block was placed on a roadway at Carrahane...
Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin meet for talks in Killarney
Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have met for talks in Killarney. The leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail discussed issues such as Brexit, the...
In Business – July 19th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Tracey Donnery of Skillnet Ireland about the Women ReBOOT programme. Paul Ruane, MD of Midpoint Creative spoke about...