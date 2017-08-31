Triplets and three sets of twins arrive for first day at North Kerry school

In a week when thousands of children marked their first day in primary school, one Kerry national school’s new roll book was quite unique.

This morning, 29 Junior Infants began their education at St Brigid’s National School in Duagh and among them were triplets and three sets of twins.

Principal Carmel Fitzgerald, who is also a twin, attended the school herself:

It was a fun-filled day for triplets Lucy, Laura and Donal McMahon and twins Maeve and Orla O’Brien, Molly and Brendan Sheehy and Clodagh and Jack Gaire with Junior Infants teacher Mary Nolan and their new classmates.

Lucy McMahon told Radio Kerry’s Deirdre Walsh about her first day: