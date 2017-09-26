Yellow rainfall warning issued for Kerry
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Kerry and Cork. Met Eireann say the advisory is valid from 9o'clock tonight for 24 hours. It's...
Lyreacrompane to Knocknagoshel road closed until at least tomorrow after crane slip
Update 5.30pm The road between Dan Paddy Andy's Cross, Lyreacrompane and Knocknagoshel will be closed until at least tomorrow. This is after a crane slipped off...
Diversions after crane slipped off the road near Knocknagoshel
A crane has slipped off the road between Dan Paddy Andy's Cross and Knocknagoshel. Tralee Gardaí say the road is currently blocked and diversions are...
Trip to the Cottage – September 25th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_25_trip.mp3
The Rights & Wrongs of Kerry’s Local Property Tax Hike – September 26th, 2017
Yesterday, Kerry County Councillors voted to increase the local property tax by 5%. Cllrs Jim Finucane and Norma Moriarty support the measure; Cllr Michael...
Legal Lowdown – September 26th, 2017
On the last Tuesday of every month, solicitor and law lecturer, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry in studio to answer your questions. This month, she...