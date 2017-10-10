Industry workshops on new Berlin Kerry flights
Kerry Airport in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland are hosting free industry workshops this week. The workshops for all tourism, hospitality and travel...
Budget 2018 to be unveiled later
Budget 2018 will be delivered in the Dail this afternoon. It's the first budget for Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach and Paschal Donohoe as Minister for...
Fears condition of road could deter golfing tourists from visiting Ballybunion
It's feared the condition of a road could deter much sought-after golfing tourists from visiting Ballybunion. That's according to Padraig Hanrahan of Ballybunion Development Company...
Trip to the Cottage – October 9th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_09_trip.mp3
Terrace Talk – October 9th, 2017
County Hurling Final Review with James McCarthy. Michael Hussey of Runaí, Ballyduff & Lixnaw's PRO Paul Wallace also join us. All-Ireland Minor winning captain David...
Seven Days – October 8th, 2017
Liam Cosgrave passes away, DJ Curtin on the Vegas shooting, how much do the British really know about the Famine, a Listowel woman's song...