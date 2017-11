This week on ‘Trip to the Cottage’ there’s a feast of fiddling! Including new albums courtesy of Declan Folan & James Carty and not so new, but great recordings of Patrick Ourceau, Dana Lyn, Micheál O’Rourke & Gerry Harrington.

Songs with Joe Heaney, Donie Lyons & Eibhlín Broderick. Music too from Larry Gavin, Charlie Lennon, Eamon O’Leary, Brendan Dolan, Brian O’Halloran, Liam O’Brien, Hajime Takahashi, Stephen Heffernan, Adrian Mc Carron, Colm Murphy, Jerry McNamara, Charlie Pigott & more!