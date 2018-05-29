Gardai appeal for witnesses to collision involving car and three cyclists in Camp
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and three cyclists in west Kerry this afternoon. The incident happened around 20 past...
Claims Kerry families getting Family Income Support being refused student grants
It's claimed Kerry families in receipt of Family Income Support are being excluded from accessing student grants. Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says there's a...
Over 8,000 bags of litter collected in Kerry County Clean Up
Over 8,000 bags of litter were collected in the Kerry County Clean Up this year. That's the highest ever tally in the seven years of...
Trip to the Cottage – May 28th, 2018
Terrace Talk – May 28th, 2018
Finding time to be an inter-county footballer - Following on from Johnny Buckley’s decision to take a year away, how difficult is it to balance...
2018 Kerry Rose crowned – May 28th, 2018
Foilmore native Celine O’Shea, who's a social care worker and works as a Dementia activities facilitator in St Luke’s Home, in Cork, spoke about...